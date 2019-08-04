el paso shooting

Mexico planning legal action over El Paso Walmart shooting, foreign minister says

EL PASO, Texas -- Mexico's foreign minister said Sunday the country plans to take legal action against whoever sold the gun to the man suspected of killing at least 20 people and wounding more than two dozen others at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

As of Sunday, six Mexican nationals are confirmed dead and another seven injured in connection with Saturday's deadly shooting rampage, according to Mexico's government.

Marcelo Ebrard, the country's foreign minister, said Sunday that "it's urgent that we take corresponding actions against weapons." Ebrard has frequently cited the flood of illegal weapons from the U.S. to Mexico as a factor in Mexico's rising rate of violent crime.

Gun ownership is highly restricted in Mexico, requiring special permits, and gun shops are rare. The average Mexican has trouble legally acquiring a handgun, much less an assault weapon.

Ebrard also called Saturday's shooting "a terrorist act" against Mexicans and urged the U.S. government to "set a clear position against hate crimes."

The suspect in the shooting, Patrick Crusius, told investigators he wanted to shoot as many Mexicans as possible, two law enforcement officials told ABC News. Crusius is currently being held on capital murder charges, and prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty. Additional federal charges could be filed.

The attack targeted a shopping area about 5 miles from the main border checkpoint with Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. The Walmart and adjacent mall are popular with shoppers from both sides of the border.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
el pasomexicofatal shootinggun violenceel paso shootingmass shootinggovernmentactive shooteru.s. & world
EL PASO SHOOTING
20 dead, dozens injured in mass shooting at El Paso Walmart
Patrick Crusius: What we know about El Paso suspected shooter
Trump says 'hate has no place in our country' after shootings
Experts share 4 potentially life-saving skills in active shooter situation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 28 injured
Connor Stephen Betts ID'd as Dayton suspected shooter
Wrong-way crash kills 4 in Tulare Co., suspect DUI driver in custody
Mom killed shielding child in El Paso shooting, sister says
9 Dayton shooting victims identified; suspect's sister among the dead
Experts share 4 potentially life-saving skills in active shooter situation
Brazil gang leader dresses up as daughter in jail escape bid
Show More
Granddaughter almost tosses $6.5M lottery ticket
Trump says 'hate has no place in our country' after shootings
Man shot outside central Fresno apartment complex
20 dead, dozens injured in mass shooting at El Paso Walmart
Trump orders flags to half-staff for El Paso, Dayton victims
More TOP STORIES News