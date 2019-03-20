Explosion at Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano hurls hot rock, ash

MEXICO CITY -- An explosion at the crater of Mexico's Popocatepetl stratovolcano has hurled incandescent rock about 1 mile down its slopes and sent ash into the night sky near the nation's capital.

The Mexican government disaster agency says ash was expected to fall on towns near the crater following the outburst at 9:38 p.m. Monday.

The 17,797-foot volcano has been particularly active in recent months, several times spewing out sprays of hot rock and towering clouds of ash

Some 25 million people live within about 60 miles of the mountain's crater.
