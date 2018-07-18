LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

MGM Resorts files lawsuits against Las Vegas shooting victims in effort to avoid liability

EMBED </>More Videos

MGM Resorts International is suing more than 1,000 victims of the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting. (John Locher/AP Photo)

By
LAS VEGAS --
MGM Resorts International is suing more than 1,000 victims of the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting.

RELATED: Timeline of mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, it's an effort to avoid any liability claims from the massacre.

"It's disgusting. It puts us at fault for what? What did we do? We were attending a concert for fun," victim Jasara Reuejo said.

She was one of many victims angry over the lawsuit, which listed her and others names. Requejo is still recovering from being shot three times and her sister, Kendra Hobbs is dealing with PTSD.

Fifty-eight people died when a gunman opened fire at a country music concert outside Mandalay Bay hotel on Oct. 1, 2017.

PHOTOS: These are the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting

The company, which owns Mandalay Bay and the Route 91 Harvest Festival venue, argues it cannot be held responsible for the deaths and injuries from the shooting and all claims "must be dismissed."

"I don't feel like we were kept safe. MGM owns Mandalay Bay and Mandalay owns the property where the concert was at and guns were brought into your hotel," Requejo said. "Nobody knew where to run, where to go, where exits were. I had to run and hide."

Hobbs said she had to act fast and take care of her sister in the chaos.

"I had to use my headband to stop her bleeding. I was her medic," she said.

The lawsuit cites a 2002 law established after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

"If defendants were injured by Paddock's assault, as they allege, they were inevitably injured both because Paddock fired from his window and because they remained in the line of fire at the concert. Such claims inevitably implicate security at the concert - and may result in loss to CSC," the lawsuit states.

Requejo and Hobbs' lawyer said this is a shocking move by MGM, calling it a trick.

"This was not a terrorist attack. This was negligence on behalf of MGM. They're trying to hide behind the safety act and they're seeking immunity," Catherine Lombardo said.

The sisters said they're suing MGM to get answers and in nine months since the attack they've received zero answers. They said the lawsuit from MGM is bringing back all the pain that they and hundreds of others have tried to cope with.

ABC7 sister station KGO-TV contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
las vegas mass shootingshootingmass shootingshooting rampageu.s. & worldlawsuitNevada
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING
Vegas Strip goes dark for shooting anniversary
Survivors come together a year later to honor those killed in Las Vegas Shooting
Las Vegas victims remembered in ceremony on 1-year anniversary
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
More las vegas mass shooting
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News