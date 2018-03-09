A Miami nightclub has to close its doors after a woman rode a horse into a crowd of people.Mokai Lounge's business license was revoked Friday afternoon due to a threat in safety and a violation of the city's animal cruelty laws.Controversial video of the incident, which some may find disturbing, shows a bikini-clad woman attempting to ride a white horse into a sea of clubgoers. The animal suddenly drops to the ground, throwing the woman off.After the video surfaced, a social media campaign demanded justice for the horse. It bashed Mokai for its involvement and asked the city to shut the lounge down.