Man wanted after running away from Madera County deputies

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who ran from deputies after he was found driving a stolen truck.Authorities say, Michael Bryan, 40, was pulled over near Indian Lakes on Saturday morning but ran away from officers.Deputies arrested a passenger and discovered a rifle, two guns and ammunition inside the truck.Bryan is on felony probation. He is now wanted for possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting a peace officer.Investigators say he is known to frequent the Coarsegold and Friant areas. Anyone with information is asked to call the Madera County Sheriff's Office.