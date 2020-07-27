FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who ran from deputies after he was found driving a stolen truck.
Authorities say, Michael Bryan, 40, was pulled over near Indian Lakes on Saturday morning but ran away from officers.
Deputies arrested a passenger and discovered a rifle, two guns and ammunition inside the truck.
Bryan is on felony probation. He is now wanted for possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting a peace officer.
Investigators say he is known to frequent the Coarsegold and Friant areas. Anyone with information is asked to call the Madera County Sheriff's Office.
Man wanted after running away from Madera County deputies
CRIME
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News