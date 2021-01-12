Michael Bublé concert at Save Mart Center rescheduled for September

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With more people getting access to the COVID-19 vaccine, there's new hope we may see the return of in-person concerts later this year.The Save Mart Center announced Michael Bublé's new tour would start back up, and he's scheduled to perform locally on September 28.The singer's Fresno concert was rescheduled and then eventually canceled last year because of the pandemic.If you still have your unused tickets from last year, hold on to them. They are still good for the new show date, officials say. Your seating locations will remain the same.