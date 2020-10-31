Clovis dad and coach arrested for allegedly trying to have sex with 12-year-old girl

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says 54-year-old Michael Dickens is actively involved with girls' water polo clubs and coached a girls' softball team in Clovis.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says detectives have arrested a Clovis man who they say tried to meet with a 12-year-old girl to have sex with her.

The man, 54-year-old Michael Dickens, faces charges related to arranging to meet with a minor to engage in sex and distributing pornographic material to a child.

The sheriff's office says Dickens unknowingly contacted an undercover detective from the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force who was posing as a 12-year-old girl.

Dickens is a parent actively involved with girls' water polo clubs in Clovis and Fresno, the sheriff's office says. He has also been a coach of a girls' softball team in Clovis.

Because of that, detectives believe there are other children who may have had inappropriate interactions with Dickens in the past.

If you think you have information about any other such children, please contact Lieutenant Brandon Pursell at (559) 600-8029 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867.

He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail.
