WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Michael Gambon, actor who played Dumbledore in 6 'Harry Potter' movies, dies at 82

AP logo
Thursday, September 28, 2023 12:54PM
Michael Gambon, actor who played Dumbledore, dies at 82
EMBED <>More Videos

Veteran actor Michael Gambon, who was known to many for his portrayal of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight "Harry Potter" films, has died following "a bout of pneumonia," his publicist said.

LONDON -- Veteran actor Michael Gambon, who was known to many for his portrayal of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight "Harry Potter" films, has died, his publicist said Thursday. He was 82.

A statement by his family, issued by his publicist, said he died following "a bout of pneumonia."

"We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside," his family said.

No matter what role he took on in a career that lasted more than five decades, Gambon was always instantly recognizable by the deep and drawling tones of his voice. He was cast as the much-loved Dumbledore after the death of his predecessor, Richard Harris, in 2002.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW