Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan's 1992 US Olympic 'Dream Team' game jersey to be sold at auction

(Credit: Robert Edward Auctions)

LOS ANGELES -- A U.S. Men's Basketball jersey worn by Michael Jordan as a member of the legendary "Dream Team" that won the Gold Medal at the 1992 Summer Olympics will be auctioned at Robert Edward Auctions.

The white mesh jersey reads "USA Basketball" on the front and "Jordan" on the reverse. The number "9" appears on both the front and reverse.

Jordan even inscribed the jersey with a black Sharpie on the right breast "Best Wishes/Michael Jordan."

This jersey was first purchased in September 1992 at a special gala charity auction conducted by The Michael Jordan Foundation and it is accompanied by a copy of the original auction invoice. It was originally sold for $17,500.

The jersey was last sold at a 2013 public auction for a staggering $53,325.

In addition to Jordan, the 1992 team's roster included Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, David Robinson, Patrick Ewing, Karl Malone, Scottie Pippen, Chris Mullin, Clyde Drexler, John Stockton, and collegiate standout Christian Laettner.

The team dominated during the Olympics, easily winning the Gold Medal while defeating their opponents by an average margin of 44 points.

Today, the success of the "Dream Team" is often credited with having had a drastic impact on the increasing popularity of basketball worldwide.

Interested bidders may participate in the online auction. Bidding for the jersey ends April 19.

For more information, please visit www.robertedwardauctions.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsolympicsmichael jordanbasketballu.s. & worldconsumer
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MICHAEL JORDAN
Ray Allen, Kyrie Irving, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan and the greatest shots in NBA Finals history
Michael Jordan series on ESPN moved up to April
Michael Jordan tears up sharing memories of 'little brother' Kobe
Michael Jordan medical clinic opens in NC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Small Valley businesses struggle to survive as federal loans dry up
Central California coronavirus cases
Man who was Fresno's first COVID-19 case donates plasma to save others
Early jail releases in Tulare Co. include some domestic violence suspects
New study says the southwestern US is in a 'mega drought'
Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
Show More
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourns death of 49-year-old orangutan
More TOP STORIES News