Michael Strahan, 'Good Morning America' host and Pro Football Hall of Famer, tests positive for COVID-19

By JOE REEDY
Pro Football Hall of Famer and "Good Morning America" host Michael Strahan has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-quarantining, according to people familiar with the situation.

Strahan is currently not experiencing any severe symptoms from COVID-19. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because of medical restriction issues.

TMZ first reported about Strahan testing positive.

Strahan, who also provides analysis on the "Fox NFL Sunday" pregame show, appeared remotely during last Sunday's NFC championship game. Strahan, though, also did remote appearances during much of the season for the network's Thursday night games to not conflict with his "GMA" schedule.

On "Good Morning America" Thursday morning, it was confirmed Strahan tested positive for COVID-19 and is at home quarantining. He's feeling well and looking forward to being back soon.

The 49-year-old Strahan has been absent from the ABC morning show all week and it remains uncertain when he will be on again.

He has been a part of "Good Morning America" since 2016 and has been a fixture on Fox's NFL coverage since retiring after the New York Giants won the third of their four Super Bowl titles during the 2007 season.
