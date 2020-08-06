Michelle Obama says she's suffering from 'low-grade depression' amid the pandemic

Former First Lady Michelle Obama said on the latest episode of her podcast that the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the Trump Administration's response, has placed her on an emotional rollercoaster.Obama said she is "dealing with some form of low-grade depression" due to what she called the administration's hypocrisy. She noted that she is not alone in feeling this way because "spiritually, these are not fulfilling times."She said she's even had to take personal days because she's been very troubled by the racial strife in America.Obama criticized Trump's response to the nationwide protests in the wake of George Floyd's death."Waking up to the news, waking up to how this administration has or has not responded, waking up to yet another story of a Black man or a Black person somehow being dehumanized, or hurt or killed or falsely accused of something ... it is exhausting," she said. "It has led to a weight that I haven't felt in my life in a while."