Central Valley brides and grooms choose to say 'I do' with micro-weddings

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Micro-weddings are quickly becoming a trend in the United States during the coronavirus pandemic.Cara Lovero's wedding in Woodlake was picture perfect as she and her husband tied the knot."It was kind of out of our control. We had waited so long anyways to get married, so it was like now is the time. We need to do it regardless. It was sweet. It was intimate. Not how we had planned, but it was perfect in every way," said LoveroLovero originally had plans to have nearly 200 people at her wedding, but the pandemic changed that.She's one of many brides finding themselves choosing to have a micro-wedding, celebrating with less than 50 people.The Pines Resort in Bass Lake has been offering micro-weddings as a package."It's been a one-stop, no-hassle experience that we have been able to provide to our couples," said Taylor Westerman, wedding sales manager.Pines officials say micro-wedding packages start at $6,000 dollars and are all-inclusive for 20 people from ceremony to reception.The resort is actually giving the experience to one couple. Online entries are due August 20."This micro-wedding giveaway is to give just a little bit of positivity to someone who has just been through the wringer this year," Westerman said.Clovis couple Ben and Korine Mooneyham traded their winery wedding for a backyard affair."So we decided to do it while it was nice. We strategized to make sure everyone was spaced out, and we had masks with our name and date on them," said Ben Mooneyham.Friends and family watched the ceremony on Zoom. They say there was also a financial benefit."Beneficial to have a smaller wedding because we're buying our first home together, and we're already in escrow. That gave us an added bonus to put onto the house," said Korine Mooneyham.On average, bridal sources say an average wedding costs more than $30,000.As for the Loveros, no matter the size of their wedding, they'll never forget the day they said: "I do."