FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Country music group Midland has canceled their Wednesday night show at the Big Fresno Fair after a member of the band's touring crew tested positive for COVID-19.Fair organizers say they were notified of the positive case late on Tuesday night.Officials say those who purchased concert tickets online or by phone with a credit card will have their money automatically refunded.Those who paid with cash will need to bring their tickets to the fair's box office for their refund during the week of October 18.