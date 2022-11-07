What you need to know about the midterm elections

CHICAGO -- The midterm elections are coming up on November 8th, but what exactly does that mean? It means all 435 House seats are up for reelection along with one-third of Senate seats. All these elected officials make up what we call Congress and largely control what legislation is passed and how policy is enacted.

Midterm elections have historically had lower participation numbers compared to presidential elections with the exception of 2018, which saw the highest voter turnout in over 40 years.