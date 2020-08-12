Midtown Sports in Visalia closing after 50 years due to pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. -- A well-known Visalia business will soon shut its doors for good.Midtown Sports on East Main Street provides apparel and equipment for local sports teams.Its owner, Chuck Steinman, said because the COVID-19 pandemic has effectively stopped sports, their business has suffered. So after nearly 50 years in business, they made the difficult decision to close."And it looks like right now. We're not going to have any kind of sports until December, January if we can even then. And it's just too long of a time to go without doing what we do," Steinman said.The store will have a huge going out of business sale starting Thursday. It ends next Wednesday.Steinman said they'll be selling store merchandise and store fixtures, furniture, and equipment.