business

Midtown Sports in Visalia closing after 50 years due to pandemic

A well-known Visalia business will soon shut its doors for good.
FRESNO, Calif. -- A well-known Visalia business will soon shut its doors for good.

Midtown Sports on East Main Street provides apparel and equipment for local sports teams.

Its owner, Chuck Steinman, said because the COVID-19 pandemic has effectively stopped sports, their business has suffered. So after nearly 50 years in business, they made the difficult decision to close.

"And it looks like right now. We're not going to have any kind of sports until December, January if we can even then. And it's just too long of a time to go without doing what we do," Steinman said.

The store will have a huge going out of business sale starting Thursday. It ends next Wednesday.

Steinman said they'll be selling store merchandise and store fixtures, furniture, and equipment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessvisaliavisaliabusinesscoronaviruscovid 19 pandemic
BUSINESS
Starbucks peak times see major shift due to pandemic
Californians are going to Las Vegas salons to get their hair done
Amazon eyeing Sears, JCPenney stores as fulfillment centers, report
Create Studio Fresno offering virtual classes during pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How a Valley man's sacrifice saved the life of his coworker
Driver leads police on high-speed chase through Clovis
Body discovered in Fresno County field, authorities investigating as homicide
Local leaders say they're pleased after Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as VP
Central California coronavirus cases
Military healthcare team staying at Kaweah Delta another 14 days
Man shoots at woman, then kidnaps her at gunpoint in Los Banos
Show More
Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate
Over 900 in Georgia district quarantine as high school shut
Race for COVID-19 vaccine driven by new innovations
Trini Lopez, known for his version of 'Lemon Tree,' dies
Media mogul Sumner Redstone dies at 97
More TOP STORIES News