flooding

Historic Midwest flooding could have impact on Valley livestock feed

EMBED <>More Videos

The damaged infrastructure caused by Midwestern flood waters is delaying those shipments of livestock feed.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The impacts of historic flooding in Nebraska and Iowa can be felt across the nation including here in the Central Valley.

"We import a significant amount of livestock feed from the Midwest. Its soybean its canola, its corn. these types of grain aren't grown here in the Valley," said Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen.

Jacobsen says that livestock feed from the Midwest is almost exclusively shipped using the railway system.

The damaged infrastructure caused by Midwestern flood waters is delaying those shipments.

RELATED: 2 dead, hundreds of homes flooded following heavy rain and snowmelt in the Midwest

"California only has so much in stock for inventory so as that inventory starts to get lower and the trains can't make the route out here. It makes it a tighter supply than usual," Jacobsen said.

Though this is a growing concern among Valley producers, Jacobsen says this isn't crisis mode yet.

"There are things showing that are really starting to show that things are tightening up for particularly on certain commodities, and so its really a wait and see approach," he said.

Cattle and poultry are two of Fresno County's top commodities.

When it comes to their diets, consistency is key.

"Livestock diets are very well calculated making sure they get the right amount of protein fats carbohydrates. so anytime you have switches to that diet you have to make sure it's similar nature," Jacobsen said.

While some producers may have to supplement some portions with locally sourced ingredients, they're hoping it doesn't come to that.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
floodinglivestockfoodagricultureanimalsus world
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FLOODING
2 dead, hundreds of homes flooded following heavy rain, snowmelt in Midwest
Half a million Californians, billions in coastal real estate at risk of flooding: USGS
Some residents still not allowed in home following Strathmore flooding
Flooding in Strathmore caused by leak, deputies says
TOP STORIES
Man shot, paralyzed in officer-involved shooting wins $2.25 million settlement
Man rescued after car rolls over into canal in Fresno County
ACLU: Tulare and Merced Police shared license plate reader data with ICE
Jurors to decide fate of Clovis man accused of shooting, beating wife
Fresno DUI arrests up, another driver arrested after weekend crash
Rep. Devin Nunes files $250 million lawsuit against Twitter
Reward increased to find killer that left Fresno man in alley to die
Show More
Chowchilla PD: Protective fence needed following attempted ambush
Water released into Valley rivers as rapid warm up melts snowpack
New garden will help elementary students learn valuable lessons
Passenger in hit and run crash that killed Gavin Gladding pleads no contest to felony charge
City council could approve new apartment complex project in Merced
More TOP STORIES News