Historic Midwest flooding could have impact on Valley livestock feed

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The impacts of historic flooding in Nebraska and Iowa can be felt across the nation including here in the Central Valley."We import a significant amount of livestock feed from the Midwest. Its soybean its canola, its corn. these types of grain aren't grown here in the Valley," said Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen.Jacobsen says that livestock feed from the Midwest is almost exclusively shipped using the railway system.The damaged infrastructure caused by Midwestern flood waters is delaying those shipments."California only has so much in stock for inventory so as that inventory starts to get lower and the trains can't make the route out here. It makes it a tighter supply than usual," Jacobsen said.Though this is a growing concern among Valley producers, Jacobsen says this isn't crisis mode yet."There are things showing that are really starting to show that things are tightening up for particularly on certain commodities, and so its really a wait and see approach," he said.Cattle and poultry are two of Fresno County's top commodities.When it comes to their diets, consistency is key."Livestock diets are very well calculated making sure they get the right amount of protein fats carbohydrates. so anytime you have switches to that diet you have to make sure it's similar nature," Jacobsen said.While some producers may have to supplement some portions with locally sourced ingredients, they're hoping it doesn't come to that.