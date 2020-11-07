Fresno State grad promoted to Army Major General

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno State grad has earned high military honors.Miguel Castellanos was promoted to the rank of Major General in the Army over the weekend.The ceremony for the Fresno native was held where he will be stationed at Fort Knox Kentucky.It was scaled down due to the pandemic, but his wife of 32 years, Stacy, was in attendance, and pinned his new rank on his uniform.Castellanos will assume command of the 84th Training Command.4,000 troops are under his leadership in 35 states.He will be responsible for combat-support training exercises, making sure units from the Army-Reserve are trained and ready for deployment.