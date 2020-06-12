'We lost our little brother': Dinuba family shares their grief after man killed in hit-and-run crash

DINUBA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Dinuba family holds on tightly to the memories of their loved one after his life was taken by a hit and run driver late last month.
"We lost our little brother and there are no words or anything that can bring him back," says Irene Ortiz, the victim's sister.
On May 29th, Miguel Rosales and his wife Samantha Valdez were driving down to Bakersfield to visit Valdez's parents.
They were on Highway 99 just north of Delano when investigators say 24-year-old Anthony Ruben Cuevas rear-ended their car at a high rate of speed.
According to a Visalia CHP officer, Rosales' car was pushed into another vehicle and almost instantly burst into flames.
Cuevas kept driving.
"That's the hard part, is knowing that he ran from the scene, knowing the condition he left my sister-in-law and brother in," says Graciela Rosales, Miguel's sister.
As their car was engulfed by fire, two people pulled over and tried saving the victims.
They were only able to rescue Valdez but the Rosales family is eternally grateful.
"They did everything they could for my brother, even though they couldn't get him out, they got her out," says Graciela.
Almost two weeks later Valdez is still in the ICU, suffering burns on 25% of her body.
Detectives believe Cuevas was intoxicated at the time of the crash and they're still searching for him.
He can be identified by his several tattoos including the San Francisco 49ers logo on his neck.
"We don't expect him to be violent, however just out of an abundance of caution, do not approach him," says Visalia CHP officer Steve Beal.
Family members are now asking for the suspect to turn himself in so they and Rosales can have peace.
The family has set up a GoFundMe account.
