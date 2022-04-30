good sports

Good Sports: UC Merced's Mikayla Mabie returns to basketball after helping family

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Good Sports: UC Merced's Mikayla Mabie returns to basketball after helping family

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- For UC Merced's Mikayla Mabie, basketball is a family affair.

"I was literally born on a basketball court," she said.

Well, not literally.

Mabie's mom coached at Cal Baptist while pregnant with Mikayla.

"It could've been a possibility that her water broke on the basketball court if she wanted to," Mikayla said.

Following in her mom's footsteps, Mikayla found her passion on the hardwood.

A player of the year at Ceres' Central Valley High, she didn't get a single offer to play at the next level.

She played two seasons at Fresno City before transferring to Cal State San Marcos, a move that was short-lived.

"It wasn't a good fit for me, so I ended up leaving and then my grandma got sick, so then I had to take care of her," Mikayla said.

Mabie's grandmother was diagnosed with cancer.

Without hesitation, she dropped her basketball dreams for family.

"The moment my brother said that he needed a little extra help with my grandma, I moved down there right away," she said.

In 2019, her grandmother would lose her battle to cancer.

As Mabie grieved, she stepped away from the court for two years -- until UC Merced came calling.

"She brings a lot on and off the court," says coach Sarah Hopkins-Chery. "On the court, she's a leader. She's got experience, obviously. She's played the game for a long time and taking that break brings a different level of maturity."

But it would take some time for Mabie to wipe off the rust.

"You know, there's going to be a period where you dust the cobwebs off but fortunately, for us, in some regards, COVID was a thing, so we didn't play last year and she was able to work through some of that early," Hopkins-Chery said.

With each passing day, Mikayla began to find her groove again.

As the team started to rack up wins, Mabie started to rack up the accolades: an Honorable Mention All American, All Cal-Pac First Team and All Cal-Pac Defense.

Ultimately leading the Bobcats to a championship in the conference tournament.

"An amazing feeling," Mikayla said.

If it's up to Mabie, she won't be leaving the game she loves anytime soon.

"I defnitely want to stay in basketball until the day I die," she said. "If I can, I want to go play overseas."

After two years away, Mabie is back on the court and can't imagine life without the game she loves.

"It's who I am I guess in a sense," she said. "Not just an athlete, but it's consumed my life when I needed it most."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmercedgood sportsuc merced
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOOD SPORTS
Good Sports: Valley Hmong American golfer hoping to break barriers
Merced native makes big debut with Fresno Grizzlies
Good Sports: Buchanan HS swimmer ready to dominate at collegiate level
FPU javelin thrower also bringing awareness to human trafficking
TOP STORIES
2 arrested for shooting that injured 10-year-old Fresno girl
2 hospitalized after stabbing in central Fresno
Shooting between cars leaves 2 injured in east central Fresno
Training session held for Valley outdoor workers as fire season nears
Lawmakers propose giving $200 to some CA taxpayers amid budget surplus
Alleged repeat drunk driver denied release in death of Kerman father
Man claiming excessive force by Clovis police in lawsuit
Show More
Therapist offers tips ahead of Mental Health Awareness Month
Authorities bust retail theft ring that hit stores across CA
American killed fighting in Ukraine, family says
Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer suspended from MLB for 2 years
Scientists discover why some are more prone to severe COVID
More TOP STORIES News