FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno City Councilmember Mike Karbassi is expected to announce a run for California's State Assembly this week.Karbassi confirmed to Action News he is exploring a run for Assembly District 27.The move would pit him against fellow Democrat and Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria.The newly redrawn district covers parts of Fresno, Madera and Merced counties.Assemblyman Adam Gray lives in the district but announced he is running for Congress.Karbassi is currently in the middle of his first full term on the city council.