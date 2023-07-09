Mike Reynolds, Fresno father who helped pass 3 strikes law, dies at 79

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mike Reynolds, a Fresno father who helped pass California's three strikes sentencing law after the murder of his daughter in 1992, has passed away.

Reynolds' family has confirmed that the photographer turned activist died on Sunday at the age of 79.

After his daughter, 18-year-old Kimber Reynolds, was shot and killed during a robbery in the Tower Distict, Reynolds dedicated his life to fighting for longer sentences for repeat offenders in the state.

The two men behind Kimber's murder were repeat offenders who had recently been released from jail.

In the summer of 1992, Reynolds met with law enforcement and legal representatives to figure out a way to keep repeat offenders locked up.

Two years later, the Three Strikes law was passed in California.

It imposed severe penalties on criminals who commit serious crimes and gave Three Strikes offenders a life prison sentence.

The law went on to be adopted by at least 28 other states and many foreign countries.