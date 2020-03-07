Business

Workers at Milan Institute say their paychecks are delayed, incomplete

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some employees at the Milan Institute in Fresno have been getting paid late or not in full.

Top company officials won't say whether the school is having financial problems. But the pay delay has happened twice within the past few weeks.

44 people work at the Milan Institute, and on several days their paychecks have been delayed and they are worried the company could be in financial trouble.

Around 250 students are getting trained to become the next hair stylists, masseuses or medical assistants. But Thursday night, those hired to teach at the campus got a notice about a paycheck that may be partial or pending.

In an email from company representatives Thursday, instructors at the Fresno branch were told, "You will receive a partial payroll deposit on 3/6/20. Instead of your full net paycheck being deposited into your account on Friday, we are processing all hours worked at the federal minimum wage, $7.25/hr."

Employees were told they would get the remaining balance Monday.

Workers who contacted Action News expressed concern about the repeated late payments.

Right now the school is operating as usual and continuing to enroll students into their five different programs.
