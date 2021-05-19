Clovis Unified high schools host military signing events

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- All five high schools in the Clovis Unified School District are hosting Military signing events, recognizing a total of 51 students joining the armed services.Action News was there on Monday as four students delivered an oath of enlistment.This marks the first-ever military signing day for Clovis High School.One student we spoke with chose to serve in the Coast Guard.She says it was the perfect route for a future career in marine science."Well, my mom is a little bit nervous but my entire family is super supportive and happy," says Saran VanNoy. "My counselors and everyone around me, they set this all up together. "It's just been amazing for me."Each student was presented with a T-shirt representing their branch of service - thanks to Clovis Veterans Memorial District.