clovis unified school district

Clovis Unified high schools host military signing events

EMBED <>More Videos

Clovis Unified high schools host military signing events

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- All five high schools in the Clovis Unified School District are hosting Military signing events, recognizing a total of 51 students joining the armed services.

Action News was there on Monday as four students delivered an oath of enlistment.

This marks the first-ever military signing day for Clovis High School.

One student we spoke with chose to serve in the Coast Guard.

She says it was the perfect route for a future career in marine science.

"Well, my mom is a little bit nervous but my entire family is super supportive and happy," says Saran VanNoy. "My counselors and everyone around me, they set this all up together. "It's just been amazing for me."

Each student was presented with a T-shirt representing their branch of service - thanks to Clovis Veterans Memorial District.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyclovismilitaryclovis unified school district
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CLOVIS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
Police investigating possible incident inside Clovis West locker room
CUSD asking parents for input on schedule changes starting Fall 2022
Clovis teenagers start mobile car wash to help college funds
CUSD reviewing dress code after parents, students call for change
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News