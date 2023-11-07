'Battle for the Valley': Bulldogs prep for Spartans on the road

The Milk Can Trophy is back in the possession of the Bulldogs after a loud and emotionally charged 37-30 win against Boise State last Saturday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Milk Can Trophy is back in the possession of the Bulldogs after a loud and emotionally charged 37-30 win against Boise State last Saturday.

But, after talking to the Fresno State coaches during Monday morning's weekly press conference, there's a sense that this week's matchup in San Jose might just be the rivalry.

Fresno State Head Coach Jeff Tedford said he's already forgotten about last week's win as the team looks to defend the Valley Trophy against San Jose State (4-5).

"You have to know how to turn the page," Tedford said.

The two teams will meet for the 86th time in program history this Saturday after the Bulldogs beat the Spartans at home last season with backup QB Logan Fife in for an injured Jake Haener.

"It's a very intense rivalry," Tedford said.

Bulldog Offensive Coordinator Pat McCann has only been around the program for a few seasons but said he's well aware of what's at stake.

"You just talk to people that have been around the program for a long time, and this is viewed as the rival," McCann said.

After starting the season with back-to-back losses to USC and No. 12 Oregon State, the Spartans have found a groove as of late.

"They're a hot team right now," Tedford said.

San Jose State has racked off three straight wins in conference play, as QB Chevan Cordeiro leads an offense averaging more than 43 points per game in that span.

"He's a great player," Tedford said.

Bulldog Defensive Coordinator Kevin Coyle also praised the Spartans' signal caller.

"He's perhaps the biggest dual-threat type guy that we've played all year," Coyle said.

Fresno State will also look to stop Fresno native and Central High School grad Quali Conley at running back.

Through nine games this season, Conley has tallied 7 rushing touchdowns while averaging more than six yards per carry.

"We're going to have to do everything we can to control him and the rest of the team," Coyle said.

Coach Tedford once again praised the Fresno State faithful's effort at home against Boise State, but he's once again called upon the Red Wave to show up in San Jose.

"It would be great to have representation there from the Red Wave for sure," Tedford said.

Despite San Jose State's losing record, the Bulldogs have come in as just a one-point favorite on the road.

With a win, they would stay in control of their own destiny to get back to the conference title game.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm from CEFCU Stadium.

