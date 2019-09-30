crime

More than $1.5 million of marijuana products found during traffic stop in Kern County

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Los Angeles man was arrested after officers found more than a million dollars worth of marijuana product during a traffic stop in Kern County.

On Sept. 16, a California Highway Patrol officer clocked a 2019 Kia sedan going 118 MPH on northbound I-5 near Lerdo Highway.

The officer initiated a traffic stop and discovered a large amount of marijuana concentrate and processed marijuana oil.

Upon further investigation, authorities determined the driver, Muntasir Azad, was transporting approximately 600 (1 ml) dab syringes and approximately 82 pounds of marijuana concentrate.

Investigators say the 82 pounds of marijuana concentrate could be processed into $1.5 million to $2 million worth of marijuana oil.
