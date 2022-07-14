disney+ streaming service

More singing, dancing, football and aliens! 'Zombies 3' scares up new story on Disney+

By George Pennacchio
EMBED <>More Videos

'Zombies 3' scares up a new musical story on Disney+

HOLLYWOOD -- This week, we'll see the third installment of the popular musical series "Zombies," and stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly promise more singing, more dancing, more football, and well, just more!

"The humans, the zombies and werewolves are living in harmony then this alien life force invades Seabrook," said Manheim. "We make many realizations, and the theme of acceptance is still very prominent in this movie."



ABC7's George Pennacchio has been talking Manheim and Donnelly for years, but this time around, he was out of town.

Instead, they talked to our On the Red Carpet Producer Gina.



The two stars made sure to let her know we all need to watch their third round of "Zombies."

"This is definitely going to be your favorite 'Zombies' movie," said Manheim. "I think you're going to get a kick out of. Honestly, it's really funny. We focus so much on the message, and the singing and dancing, but there's really funny moments in this."

Plus, you're in for tons of surprises.

"Oh, there's one scene Milo is brilliant in, I don't want to give it away, but there's a really funny bit that we both have," said Donnelly. "George is going to love that scene!"

"Zombies 3" will stream on Disney+ starting Friday, July 15.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentmoviedisney+ streaming serviceotrc
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
Tyra Banks returns as host of 'Dancing with the Stars' on Disney+
In 'Ms. Marvel', Muslim fans see a reflection of their lives
BTS is coming to Disney+ in a major streaming deal
Exploring the real-life locations of "Ms. Marvel"
TOP STORIES
Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park grows to over 4,300 acres
Family feud leads to 19-year-old killing his own sister: Fresno police
Program helping CA residents struggling with mortgage payments
WNBA's Brittney Griner back in Russian court after guilty plea
4 Visalia officers injured while trying to arrest suspect
Woman killed in crash between sedan and semi-tanker in Fresno County
Woman hit and killed by truck in north Fresno, police say
Show More
Alex Murdaugh charged with murder in deaths of wife, son
Thinking of buying a car? You might be in for sticker shock
Clovis police shoot man who was reported to be armed and disturbed
New mural in Fresno's Calwa Park honors neighborhood's unique culture
Yosemite Cinema in Oakhurst offers breathtaking VR experience of park
More TOP STORIES News