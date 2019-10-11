Milwaukee bus driver rushes into burning apartment after spotting fire

MILWAUKEE -- A bus driver in Milwaukee is being honored for jumping into action earlier this year after spotting an apartment fire along her route.

Milwaukee City Transit System driver Chanaye Brown saw the flames from her bus, called for help, and rushed into the burning apartment building to alert residents by pounding on their doors, according to transit officials.

She even tried to use a fire extinguisher to put out the fire herself, officials said.

Everyone got out of the building safely.

Thursday the fire department named Brown Honorary Chief for the Day for her bravery and selflessness.
