pollution

Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare counties at risk from Mineral Fire smoke, say experts

By
The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District says smoke from the Mineral Fire near Coalinga is having an impact on air quality in the Valley, and it could get worse in the days to come.

"We've gotten some smoke from this fire, but not a great deal so far," said Valley Air District Valley Air District Outreach and Communications Representative Anthony Presto.

"We do have the potential of that inversion layer relaxing or breaking and then smoke could really infiltrate the San Joaquin Valley."

Presto said the central and southern parts of the Valley, including Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Kern Counties, are likely to be impacted the most by smoke from the Mineral Fire.

RELATED: Mineral Fire: New evacuations issued for some Fresno Co. residents

The very young, old, and those with breathing conditions are the groups of people most sensitive to particulate matter pollution.

Presto said there's really only one sure-fire way to protect yourself from it.

"The best thing you can do if you smell smoke, or if you smell and see smoke in your immediate vicinity, you really want to stay inside if you can at all," Presto said.

Valley Air District officials say when it comes to protecting yourself from wildfire smoke, cloth masks used for COVID-19 just aren't going to cut it.

To check air quality where you are, head to myraan.org or download the Valley Air District app on your phone.

But Presto said you shouldn't use them as a substitute for your own senses.

To get the best air quality conditions, use your own eyes and nose too.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresno countymadera countytulare countykings countypollutionbrush firewildfiresmoke
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLLUTION
Central Valley student writes children's book on climate change
'Town Litter Crew' picks up PPE trash in Long Island
Authorities brace for a potentially dangerous Fourth of July
NASA images show lower China pollution amid COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified gives more details on reopening schools this fall
Central California coronavirus cases
Visalia Unified releases school reopening plan, campuses will open for some students
Pismo's builds outdoor dining space, ending dispute with city of Fresno
Newsom expected to make call on reopening CA schools by Friday, sources say
At least 1 killed in crash on Highway 41 near downtown Fresno
Clovis Unified to open school campuses for in-person classes this fall
Show More
Mineral Fire: 16,500 acres burned, new evacuations issued
Former Merced CHP officer accused of assaulting woman during traffic stop
1 killed, 1 injured in two-vehicle crash near Sanger, CHP says
Police searching for suspect who fired shots into central Fresno apartment
Madera police searching for missing 2-year-old boy possibly in danger
More TOP STORIES News