Family-owned Madera skating rink being forced to close

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A long-time gathering spot for many Madera residents will soon be closing its doors.

Miracle Skate announced it will close at the end of March.

The roller skating rink is a family-owned business that's been located on the Madera District Fairgrounds property for nearly 19 years.

Owner Don Miracle says his father originally opened the rink in 1977 but had to sell it in the 80's.

Don took it back over, and his own kids have grown up there. He says the Fair Manager and the Fair Board are making him leave.

Miracle is urging the community to come out and skate before the rink closes on March 31.

In the meantime, he's asking anyone who knows of a another location where he can move his business, to let him know.

Action News reached out to officials with the Madera Fairgrounds to ask about the eviction, but we have not received a response.
