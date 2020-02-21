entertainment

Miranda Lambert partners with Valley Animal Center to collect pet donations at concert

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Country music star Miranda Lambert has partnered with Valley Animal Center to hold a pet supplies drive at her February 27 concert at the Save Mart Center.

The singer works with local shelters at each stop on her tours through her "Fill the Red Wagon" drives. Concert goers can bring unopened pet food, toys or supplies to donate.

Donations will be collected at the northwest entrance of the Save Mart Center until 7 p.m. on the day of the concert.

The organization will also collect pre-show donations starting Monday, February 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Everyone who donates can be entered to win two general admission pit tickets and a meet-and-greet with Lambert.

Lambert's "Wildcard" tour concert begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 27. Doors open to the public at 6 p.m.
