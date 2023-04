Dog finds new home after over a year at Miss Winkles

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The longest furry friend resident at the Miss Winkles Adoption Center in Clovis has found a new home!

Fawn, a four-year-old Sheperd mix, spent 383 days at the adoption facility.

Fawn's new family says she is doing great in her new home with lots of love.

Employees at Miss Winkles gathered to say goodbye to their furry friend.