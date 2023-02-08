WATCH LIVE

PETS & ANIMALS

Miss Winkles in Clovis bringing back Donut Dog Walk

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 8:10PM
Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center in Clovis is bringing back its popular Donut Dog Walk, raising funds for animals who don't have a home.

The event features lots of treats and outdoor activities for both pets and their humans.

Dogs can take photos with large inflatable donuts, and the entire family can pose at Miss Winkles donut truck.

Whether you have a dog or just want to help one in need, Miss Winkles is inviting the entire community to come out.

The fundraiser is happening Saturday, March 18. The walks start at 10 am at David McDonald Park.

