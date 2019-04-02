Crime & Safety

FBI: Missing 15-year-old may be traveling with 47-year-old man

EMBED <>More Videos

Authorities believe a missing 15-year-old may be traveling with a 47-year-old man.

PORT BARRE, Louisanna -- Authorities believe missing Louisiana teen Domeanna Spell may be traveling with a 47-year-old man.

Spell's family says the 15-year-old babysat Cory "Shane" Disotel's three children. Spell's family contacted police when they discovered a number of inappropriate texts from Disotel to their daughter.

Spell was last seen on Thursday getting off her school bus.

Spell is described as having long, light brown hair with blue/hazel eyes. She is about 5'2'' and weighs approximately 105 pounds.

Disotel has blue eyes and thinning brown hair. He stands about 5'8'' tall and weighs 155 pounds.

Authorities believe they may be traveling in a silver 2003 Honda Civic.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or tips to call 1-800-225-5324.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetylouisianasex abuse against childrenmissing girlu.s. & worldmissing teenager
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chaos erupts, multiple people injured outside Nipsey Hussle vigil
Nipsey Hussle shooting: Police identify suspect
Bay Area woman targeted for speaking Spanish, racist rant caught on camera
Man says he was attacked by DoorDash worker at Denny's
Bay Area chemical engineer charged with trying to poison co-worker to death
HOLY GUACAMOLE!: Closed border may mean end of avocados in U.S.
Some Valley shoppers will see increased sales tax on their receipts
Show More
VIDEO: Clerk disarms robber with shotgun
Video shows man stealing lottery display case from Visalia liquor store
Judge blocks California's high-capacity ammunition ban
Battle over street repair funding brews between city officials
Father gunned down outside his home in Selma
More TOP STORIES News