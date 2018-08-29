KINGS COUNTY

Missing 16-year-old Lemoore girl found

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Lemoore Police Department have located 16-year-old Alexis Dawn Belskey. She left her home in Lemoore and her mother she had not been seen since Monday night.

Not much information was readily available.
