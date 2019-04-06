Missing 7-year-old Madera boy found

UPDATE - The missing child has been found and is being reunited with his family, according to the Madera County Sheriff's Office.

The original story follows.
-----------------

Authorities in Madera are looking for a 7-year-old boy who has been missing for several hours - since Friday afternoon.

Adrian Stapleton-Carrasco did not come home from school at Cesar Chavez Elementary, according to the Madera County Sheriff's Office.

The after-school program he attended ended at 2:45 p.m.

Authorities describe Adrian as a Hispanic boy with black hair and brown eyes, 4'4" tall, and 90 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue T-shirt with Minecraft characters on it, dark blue pants rolled at bottom, and black and silver shoes.

If anyone has information relating to this case, please contact the Madera County Sheriff's Office at (559) 675-7770. If you see Adrian, please call 911.
