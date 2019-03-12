Missing 70-year-old man found, says Madera County Sheriff's Office

Deputies with the Madera County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing 70-year-old man with Dementia.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office says Lonnie West, 70 has been found.
Authorities say Lonnie West was last seen at his residence in the 29000 block of Avenue 9 Tuesday morning.

Lonnie is an African American male, approximately five foot tall weighing 170 lbs. Police say he is wearing a white t-shirt and an adult diaper.

Contact the Madera County Sheriff's office at 559-675-7770 if you have any information regarding his whereabouts.
