Missing 70-year-old man found, says Madera County Sheriff's Office

The Madera County Sheriff's Office says Lonnie West, 70 has been found.---Deputies with the Madera County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing 70-year-old man with Dementia.Authorities say Lonnie West was last seen at his residence in the 29000 block of Avenue 9 Tuesday morning.Lonnie is an African American male, approximately five foot tall weighing 170 lbs. Police say he is wearing a white t-shirt and an adult diaper.Contact the Madera County Sheriff's office at 559-675-7770 if you have any information regarding his whereabouts.