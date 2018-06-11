AIR FORCE

Missing Air Force officer found 35 years later

EMBED </>More Videos

A high-ranking Kirtland Air Force Base officer with top security clearance who disappeared 35 years ago has been found in California. (KFSN)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) --
A high-ranking Kirtland Air Force Base officer with top security clearance who disappeared 35 years ago has been found in California.

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations said in a news release this week that William Howard Hughes, Jr., was apprehended at his home after a fraud investigation involving a fake identity he had been using.

Hughes was involved in classified planning and analysis of NATO's control, command and communications surveillance systems during the Cold War. He specialized in radar surveillance.

He was 33 years old and single when he vanished, according to news reports from the time of his disappearance.

Hughes was last seen withdrawing more than $28,000 in Albuquerque in the summer of 1983 after returning from a two-week vacation in Europe. He had just completed a stint in the Netherlands, where he worked with NATO officers on the Airborne Warning and Control electronic surveillance aircraft. He was supposed to be back in Albuquerque by August of that year.

An Office of Special Investigations spokeswoman told the Albuquerque Journal that there's no indication Hughes was involved with the Soviet Union or that any classified information was leaked.

Hughes told authorities after his capture on Wednesday that he was depressed about being in the Air Force and decided to leave. He created a fake identity and lived in California ever since. Hughes was charged with desertion and is being held at Travis Air Force Base in California.

It's unclear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing personair forceFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
AIR FORCE
Man releases 130K pages of Air Force docs on UFOs
Fighter Wing job fair
All-clear given after active shooter reported at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio
White House says North Korea returns remains of US war dead
More air force
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News