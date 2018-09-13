Missing at risk man from Sanger found

UPDATE: Fresno County Sheriff's Office says they have located Jonathan Salazar.----The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help looking for a missing at-risk man who they say has developmental issues.Jonathan Salazar, 21, was last seen in the area of Thompson and Muscat in Sanger on September 10th.Salazar is described as being 5'7" tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a goatee and may not be wearing his glasses.If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the Fresno County Sheriff's office.