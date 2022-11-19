Fresno County Sheriff office asking public's help locating at-risk woman

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing at-risk woman.

Elva Hernandez, 70, was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of W. Stuart Avenue near Maroa and Bullard Avenue in Fresno. Officials say has been diagnosed with dementia.

Deputies, along with members of the search and rescue team, are looking for Hernandez but need the public's help.

Hernandez is a Hispanic female, described as 4'11'', 100 lbs., with long black hair and black eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white baseball cap, pink zip-up hoodie, long multi-colored skirt and white sandals. She was also carrying a red backpack.

If you recall seeing someone resembling Elva, contact the Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center at (559) 600-3111.