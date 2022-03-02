missing children

Adoptive parents of missing California City boys Orson and Orrin West charged with murder

According to police, Trezell and Jacqueline West were both arrested Tuesday evening in Bakersfield.
California City missing boys: Kern County DA details murder charges

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. -- The adoptive parents of two young California City boys who have been missing for more than year have been charged with murder.

Orrin West, 4, and his brother Orson, 3, were reported missing from the family home in the desert town of California City in December 2020.

According to police, Trezell and Jacqueline West were both arrested Tuesday evening in Bakersfield. They were charged with second degree murder and also facing child cruelty charges, according to Kern County Superior Court.
The couple are the adoptive parents of Orrin West and his brother Orson. They were reported missing by the parents.

Since their disappearance, police have undergone multiple massive searches with the help of the community.

"We deserve to know what happened to those babies," said a California City resident months after the boys went missing.

According to authorities, the parents are being held at the Central Receiving Facility on Truxtun Avenue in Bakersfield without bail and face "arraignment on indictment" on Thursday, according to the records.

The records did not indicate whether they have attorneys to speak on their behalf.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

