Two-year-old boy reported missing in central Fresno found

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search for a missing two-year-old is over tonight after officers found the boy just a couple blocks from where they believe he was taken.Investigators flooded the area around the *Kids Kare Facility* daycare on Olive Avenue just after 5:30 when a vehicle was stolen with the child inside.Fresno officers say they found the boy and the car abandoned just a block away.No information has been provided on a possible suspect.