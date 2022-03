FARMERSVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Farmersville police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.McKenzie Hall went missing sometime between 2:30 pm and 3:30 pm on Tuesday.Investigators say she walked away from her home on Farmersville Road near Front Street.McKenzie is described as four feet, eleven inches tall, 145 pounds, with short red hair and blue eyes.Anyone with information about her is asked to call the Farmersville Police Department.