Missing Coarsegold man found at Merced hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: A man who was reported missing out of Porterville has been found at a Merced hospital, according to his family.

They say a nurse recognized him after seeing his picture on an ABC30 newscast and contacted authorities.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is looking for 69-year-old Billy Pippin, who was reported missing by his friends on Monday.

Pippin, who was reportedly heading to his home in Coarsegold at the time of his disappearance, was last seen on Sunday at around 12:30 a.m. in the Porterville area.

Pippin is described as a 69-year-old white male standing at 5'8" and weighing 220 pounds with a medium build and grey hair. He was last seen driving his black 2005 Dodge 1500 single-cab pickup truck with chrome rims and wearing a white t-shirt with tan shorts and sandals. His license plate number is 52500F2.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office tip line at 559-725-4194.
