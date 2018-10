UPDATE: Hanford Police say the missing developmentally disabled 19-year-old girl has been found._____Hanford Police are looking for missing a developmentally disabled 19-year-old girlPolice say Rachel Maria Balderama was last seen leaving her Hanford home on Sunday. She is 5', 240 lbs, has black hair and brown eyes.If you have any information on her whereabouts call 911 or the Hanford Police Department at 559-585-2540.