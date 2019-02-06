Missing elderly man found safe in Nipomo: Police

According to Clovis Police, Roger McKinney, 84, was found safe in the town of Nipomo which is north of Santa Maria.

Officers say McKinney is doing ok and they are working to reunite him with his family.

---
Clovis Police need your help to find a missing man.

84-year old Roger McKinney lives in the area of McCall and Dakota in Fresno County.

He was last seen in a 2001 White Dodge Ram license number: 7G37298.



It has a toolbox in the rear of the bed with a marine sticker, and a yellow support your troops sticker near the license plate.

He was wearing a plaid flannel shirt, jeans, and glasses.

Due to age and medical conditions, Mr. McKinney is being considered 'at risk.'

If you have any information or know where he is, you are asked to call Clovis Police.
