Fresno woman missing for 6 months found dead near Shaver Lake

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno woman missing for over six months has been found dead near Shaver Lake.Authorities have been looking for the woman, 37-year-old Samantha Tomlinson, since December 3, when she left home for a shopping trip and never returned.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says its Search and Rescue team found her skeletal remains near the lake earlier this week, two days after her car was found less than a mile away, near Dinkey Creek and Rock Creek Roads.The sheriff's office said it's believed the car was not spotted by search teams before because it was covered with snow.Authorities do not suspect any foul play in her death.According to the sheriff's office, Tomlinson was an avid hiker. When she was declared missing, the Fresno County Sheriff's team, along with rangers from the Forest Service and the California Highway Patrol checked spots within the Sierra National Forest and Sequoia National Parks where she had previously enjoyed visiting.