missing woman

Fresno woman missing for 6 months found dead near Shaver Lake

Authorities do not suspect any foul play in her death.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno woman missing for over six months has been found dead near Shaver Lake.

Authorities have been looking for the woman, 37-year-old Samantha Tomlinson, since December 3, when she left home for a shopping trip and never returned.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says its Search and Rescue team found her skeletal remains near the lake earlier this week, two days after her car was found less than a mile away, near Dinkey Creek and Rock Creek Roads.

The sheriff's office said it's believed the car was not spotted by search teams before because it was covered with snow.

Authorities do not suspect any foul play in her death.

According to the sheriff's office, Tomlinson was an avid hiker. When she was declared missing, the Fresno County Sheriff's team, along with rangers from the Forest Service and the California Highway Patrol checked spots within the Sierra National Forest and Sequoia National Parks where she had previously enjoyed visiting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyshaver lakefresno county sheriff departmentmissing womanbody found
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING WOMAN
Missing mom's family breaks silence after murder charges dropped
Pet duck helps find body of missing woman; granddaughter charged
'Little Miss Nobody' identified 62 years after remains found in desert
Sherri Papini arrested for allegedly faking 2016 kidnapping
TOP STORIES
FUSD investigating controversial picture taken at Bullard High
Scammers strike at local bank using skimmer
Dog left tied to fire hydrant along with note from owner
Why San Francisco has the highest COVID positivity rate in California
After Dave Chappelle tackle, suspect pleads not guilty
CDC investigating more than 100 cases of unexplained hepatitis in kids
Woman says she was maced by bakery owner while picking up free cake
Show More
California prepares for energy shortfalls in hot, dry summer
California fire officials reminding public to stay prepared
Visalia community supporting businesses impacted by fire
Report shows which cars are targeted for catalytic converters thefts
Unemployment: Excluded Workers Pilot Program proposed in AB 2847
More TOP STORIES News