Fresno police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

11 minutes ago
Fresno police are searching for an 11-year-old girl who has reportedly gone missing.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for an 11-year-old girl who has reportedly gone missing.

Authorities say Samantha Alvarado was last seen Sunday night around 11:30 pm at her home in the area of Fruit and Shields Avenues.

Police say Samantha is 5'0" and weighs around 110 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans with holes and purple tennis shoes with designs.

Samantha also has long brown hair with the tips dyed blue.

Anyone with information should contact police.

