Merced County Sheriff's Office asking for help in reuniting girl with her family

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in reuniting a child with her family.

Authorities say they were notified around 8:30 Sunday morning of a girl with a disability by herself in the area Beachwood Dr. and Dan Ward Rd.

They say they have not been able to get any information from the girl regarding her family.

Deputies say they believe the girl is between eight and 12 years old and is wearing a hot pink jacket, black jeans and a teal shirt. She was also carrying balloons from the movie "Frozen."

They have gone throughout the neighborhood but no one has recognized her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff's Office at 209-385-7445.
