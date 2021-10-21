Police searching for 16-year-old Fresno girl last seen October 13

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing 16-year-old.

Authorities say Kiara Hill was last seen on Wednesday, October 13.

Hill's sister told police she went to her first class that Wednesday and that no one has heard from her since.

Hill has also not been active on any of her social media accounts.

Police say Hill was last seen wearing a black PINK hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.
