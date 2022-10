Merced police searching for 17-year-old girl

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a teenage girl.

Authorities say 17-year-old Kaydence Ellison was last seen on October 9 in the Merced area.

Police believe Ellison has connections with Stockton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merced police.